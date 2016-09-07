Drugs, gun lead to arrest

SHARE THIS

A speeding violation led to the arrest of a man on weapons charges when Webster Parish Sheriff’s deputies discovered a Glock 9 mm handgun inside his vehicle.

Deputies arrested Detrick Cortez Fuller, 34, of Taylor Street in Springhill, at the intersection of Highway 371 and Cox Lake Road. He was charged with speeding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of schedule II CDS with intent to distribute and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

A traffic stop was initiated when deputies clocked Fuller speeding 70 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. When deputies made contact with Fuller, he reportedly told them he did not have his license. At that time, he was asked to exit the vehicle.

While waiting for background information, according to the report, Dep. Marshall Merritt noted he appeared to be nervous. When questioned, Fuller reportedly admitted he’d been previously convicted on cocaine distribution charges, but when asked if he could search the vehicle, he refused.

Minden Police Officer Clint Smith was called for assistance with his K-9 partner, Harley.

Harley alerted to the driver’s side of the vehicle, and a search was conducted.

Deputies located the 9 mm handgun in the glove compartment.

Fuller was placed under arrest on the weapons charges, and transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center. During a search at the jail, correctional officers reportedly located two baggies containing a white, powdery substance believed to be cocaine on his person. The additional charges were added and Fuller was booked.

The suspected drugs, the handgun and other items were taken and logged into evidence.

