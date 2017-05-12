Drugs, stalking, tresspassing lead to arrests

Antonio Iverson, 42, of the 700 block of Plum Street, was arrested for disturbing the peace, resisting an officer and criminal trespassing.

Ketrick Frazier, 37, of the 300 block of Lorex Road, was arrested for improper lane use, possession of a schedule I with intent to distribute and possession of a schedule IV with intent to distribute.

Darien Moore, 19, of the 509 Sullivan Street, was arrested as a fugitive of probation and parole, unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure and resisting by flight.

Demarcus Wills, 27, of the 300 block of Myers Street, was arrested as a fugitive of probation and parole, unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure and resisting by flight.

Al Cooper Jr., 22, of the 900 block of Princeton Road in Princeton, was arrested for unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure, resisting by flight, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cody Dillon, 37, of the 1372 block of Old Athens Road in Homer, was arrested for stalking.

Demarcus Wills, 27, of the 300 of Myers Street, was arrested for simple criminal damage to property.

Jeraldo Curry, 29, of the 100 block of Pine Street, was arrested on a warrant for running a red light.

William Beene, 17, of the 900 block of Park Highway, was arrested for theft of goods.

Kenneth Casey, 32, of the 1300 Young Street, was arrested on warrants for running a stop sign, driving under suspension, switched plates and no insurance.

