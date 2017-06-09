Drugs, theft lead to arrests

Brittani Gill, 28, of the 70 block of Shell Street, was arrested on a bench warrant.

James Grant, 60, of the 1300 block of Lawhorn Street in Homer, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Marlon Sanders, 37, of the 500 block of Penal Farm Road, was arrested on six bench warrants.

Banita Miller, 43, of the 2100 block of Highway 528 in Princeton, was arrested on five bench warrants.

Billy Grey, 46, of the 2100 block of Highway 528 in Princeton, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Andre Ivory, 37, of the 1500 block of Shreveport Road, was arrested as a fugitive from the Homer Police Department and a warrant for unauthorized use of a motor

vehicle.

Lanetta Coleman, 31, of the 100 block of Calvin in Ruston, was arrested on two bench warrants, one for security required and no insurance.

Justin Bridges, 25, of the 1900 block of Burson Road in Heflin, was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of Xanax, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, general speed, possession of drug paraphernalia and as a fugitive from the Minden Police Department.

Lannesia Walker, 19, was arrested for remaining after forbidden.

Kelsi Moss, 24, of the 1400 block of Lewisville Road, was arrested for child desertion.

Ryan Savage, 23, of the 800 block of Middle Road, was arrested on a bench warrant for signal lamps. The Office of Probation and Parole placed a hold on him.

Romanthis Dillard, 25, of the 300 block of East Street, was arrested on two bench warrants.

Anthony Edel, 21, of the 100 block of Robinson Drive, was arrested on a bench warrant for theft of goods.

Kenric “Jenk Dog” Jenkins, 36, of the 500 block of Vertis Street, was arrested on three warrants for distribution of synthetic marijuana. The Office of Probation and Parole placed a hold on him.

Audrie Rosypal, 23, of the 200 block of Pecanview, was arrested on a warrant for theft of goods.

Courtney “Ado” Jenkins, 33, of the 1400 block of Webster Avenue, was arrested on three warrants for distribution of crack cocaine.

Gregory Wattree, 60, of the 600 block of Crichton Street, was arrested for disturbing the peace by language.

Bennie Temple Jr., 41, of the 1500 block of S. 5th Street in Monroe, was arrested for hit and run, no insurance and switched tags.

Albert Carter Jr., 60, of the 400 block of Farmers Road in Sarepta, was arrested on two warrants for resisting arrest and aggravated assault.

John C. Hicks, 47, of the 200 block of S. Fairview, was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm and misrepresentation during booking.

Joshua Brister, 35, of the 500 block of Whispering Pines Circle in Haughton, was arrested on a bench warrant for no seatbelt.

Sierra Miles, 31, of the 200 block of McKinsey Lane in Dubberly, was arrested for theft of goods.

Latonya P. Sterling, 50, of the 2800 block of Lone Oak Lane in Sibley, was arrested for resisting by giving false information and open container.

Frank Martin, 62, of the 300 block of Hall Alley, was arrested for brake light out, driving under suspension, open container, possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacob Keith, 27, of the 300 block of Hanson Drive in Doyline, was arrested on a bench warrant for theft of goods.

