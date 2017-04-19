Dubberly couple arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges

DUBBERLY — A dog fighting complaint led to the arrest of a Dubberly couple on multiple drug and weapon charges.

Monday, Webster Parish Sheriff’s deputies received a complaint that Randall Tims, 34, pulled a handgun on an individual while dog fighting days earlier.

Tims, who is currently on probation, was not home when deputies arrived at his home in the 100 block of Holomon Loop.

Shortly after deputies arrived, Morgan Jones, 26, arrived at the residents and told deputies that she and Tims lived at the home, according to the arrest affidavit.

During questioning, Jones reportedly told deputies she has a 9mm handgun in the bedroom.

Probation and parole officers then arrived at the home with Tims, which he told deputies that he had no knowledge of any firearms, according to reports.

During a search of the home, deputies reportedly found a 9mm handgun, 22-caliber handgun and 22-caliber rifle, along with marijuana, methamphetamine and pills, according to the report.

Tims was arrested for possession of a schedule I drug, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Jones was arrested schedule I drug, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule IV drug and illegal carrying of a weapon.

While being transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center, Tims reportedly claimed ownership of the narcotics and firearms.

Following her arrest, Jones refused to speak with investigators and asked for an attorney.

