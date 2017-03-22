Dubberly man killed in Bienville Parish crash

A Webster Parish man was killed when his car hit trees along a state highway in Bienville Parish.

The wreck, shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, claimed the life of L.T. Mitchell Sr., of Dubberly, state police report.

It happened on Louisiana Highway 516 just west of Louisiana Highway 792.

That’s about four miles south of Heflin.

Mitchell was driving a 1997 Buick Lesabre east on Louisiana Highway 516 when it crossed the westbound lane of travel, ran off the road and hit a small group of trees.

A representative of the Bienville Parish coroner’s officer pronounced Mitchell, who was not wearing a seatbelt, dead at the scene.

Impairment is not suspected in this crash; but toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis, says a report from Louisiana State Police.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

