DWI/seatbelt checkpoint planned for Webster Parish

Louisiana State Police will conduct a DWI/seat belt checkpoint Saturday in Webster Parish.

The checkpoint will be monitored from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in an undisclosed location.

The checkpoints will target drivers who are not wearing a seatbelt or are suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Louisiana State Police Troop G says in 2016, 52 percent of the fatal crashes in the area involved impaired drivers and nearly 60 percent involved motorists that were improperly restrained or not restrained at all.

Motorists are encouraged to report impaired drivers by dialing *LSP (*577) from their cell phone or to contact their local law enforcement.

Support for the checkpoint is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

