Graveside services for Earlene Batton Prince will be held Saturday, July 22, 2017, at 10 a.m. at Bethlehem Cemetery in Homer under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Earlene was born Oct. 1, 1940, in Homer and entered into rest July 19, 2017, in Sibley. She loved her flowers, gardening, and watching her humming birds. She was an avid sports fan and loved watching basketball, football and baseball.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas “Tommy” Carlos Prince Jr., parents, Clarence Loyce and Mildred Taylor Batton, sister, Louise Batton Reeve, and brother, C.L. “Buster” Batton.

She is survived by her daughters, Missy Prince Raley and husband, Ted of Arcadia and Sondra Prince Clarke and husband, Tommy of Doyline, grandchildren, Joshua Hunter Raley, Shelby Brooke Raley, and Kendell Lucky Raley, sisters, Mildred Batton Wright and husband, Kerry of Mansfield and Barbara Batton Brown and husband, Rickey of Homer, sister-in-law, Peggy Batton of Arcadia, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

