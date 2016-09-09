Early morning crash kills Sibley man

SHARE THIS

A crash early Friday morning took the life of a Sibley man, according to Louisiana State Police.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on U.S. Hwy. 371 just south of Minden. State police say the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2000 Chevrolet pickup driven by 26-year-old Curt Lary of Sibley was traveling south on U.S. Hwy. 371 when, for reasons still under investigation, he lost control of his vehicle, exited the roadway, and collided with a tree.

Lary was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but still sustained life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner.

Impairment and speed are suspected factors in this crash, according to troopers. A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

