Earth Day Work Day is Saturday at The Farm

Saturday is Earth Day Work Day at The Farm, located at 419 E. Union as volunteers gather to ready the four-acre site for next week’s Chickenstock.

Elaine Eaton, Cultural Crossroads board member, said the event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and will include a variety of activities for everyone who wants to volunteer.

“We’re kind of preparing the grounds for the kids next week,” she said. “We thought it was a good idea to invite the community out and do planting, or painting or whatever they wanted to do. Earth Day is all about taking care of our planet. It’s worked out really well.”

The event is open to the public for anyone who wants to give of their time to spiff up The Farm. Volunteers will mow grass, plant some greenery, paint and other Earth Day-related activities throughout the day. Eaton said volunteers will need to bring a sack lunch and picnic on the grounds.

“We’ll have a to-do list, and people can choose something they feel they are best suited for,” she said.

Banners, the bee shed and more need a coat of paint, she said.

Chickenstock is The Farm’s annual festival of the arts for children. Although the event will not be open to the public this year, parish fourth grade children will enjoy a week-long art experience with a variety of artists from around the area and

will be exposed to different art media. Chickenstock will begin Monday, April 24.

