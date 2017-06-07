Funeral services for Eddie W. Austin will be held Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with the Rev. Eddie Balance officiating. Interment will follow at Old Athens Cemetery in Athens. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 7, 2017 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home.

Eddie was born June 15, 1954 in Homer and entered into rest June 5, 2017 in Minden.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eddie L. Austin.

He is survived by his mother, Laverne Austin of Minden, sister, Kathy Childers and husband, James of Shreveport, brother, Dennis Austin and wife, Harriet of Shreveport and a number of nieces and nephews.

