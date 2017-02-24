Edwards to meet with Trump Monday

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana’s governor is returning to Washington this weekend and, with other governors from around the country, will meet with President Trump on Monday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office announced the Democratic governor will travel Friday to attend a National Governors Association meeting.

Besides the get-together with Trump, Edwards will meet with FEMA’s acting administrator, Robert Fenton, to discuss flood

recovery and recent tornadoes that damaged Orleans and Livingston parishes.

He’ll talk with U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, about Louisiana’s request for another $2 billion in flood aid.

Edwards also has a sit-down scheduled with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price to discuss Louisiana’s Medicaid expansion. The Trump administration wants to repeal the law that created the program.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

