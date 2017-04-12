Edythe Elizabeth Campbell Turner, a long-time educator in Webster Parish Schools and resident of Minden died peacefully Friday, April 7, in Nashville, Tennessee, at Lakeshore The Meadows Senior Community.

Born on Oct. 28, 1922, in East Tallassee, Alabama, Edythe was the seventh of nine children of Thomas William Campbell and Nellie Webb Campbell. After completing elementary and high school, Edythe attended Tuskegee Institute, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in 1944. While at Tuskegee, she met her late husband, Styneau B. Turner, who completed his degree and entered the U.S. Army, serving in the Pacific front during World War II.

After the war, the Turners settled in home state of Louisiana and became educators in the Webster Parish Public School System in Minden. Edythe taught at Central High School in the late 1950s, then Webster High School. She also continued her education, earning a Master’s Degree in Social Work from Henderson College (Arkadelphia, Ark.) as well as graduate studies at Louisiana Tech University. In 1968, she was hired as the social worker for Webster Parish Schools and, later, Supervisor of Child Welfare and Attendance.

Throughout her life, Edythe was known for her happy disposition, bright smile, and generosity. She had the heart of a caregiver from childhood through her professional career and into retirement when she provided support and companionship to elderly residents in the Minden area. Edythe was also a devoted wife for 58 years until Styneau’s death in 2003; a loving, engaged mother to the Turner’s two children: LaTonya (Tonya) and Meredith (Mel); grandmother of five; great-grandmother of three; and “Aunt Edythe” to dozens of nieces and nephews.

Edythe is survived by her children: LaTonya (Anthony) Turner Riley, of Nashville, Tennessee; Mel (Rene) Turner, of Stockbridge, Georgia; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Bettye (Whit) Campbell, of Bordentown, NJ; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends throughout the country.

The family gratefully acknowledges Edythe’s caregivers and medical providers in Nashville, TN: Lakeshore The Meadows, Fresenius Dialysis Center (west), Medic One Ambulance, St. Thomas West Hospital and Avalon Hospice.

The funeral will be at p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Mt. Zion CME Church; 414 East Union Street; Minden, Louisiana. Guests may wear outfits or accessories with yellow in honor of Edythe’s favorite color (if desired). Family visitation will be Friday, April 14, from 6:30 until 8 p.m. at Kennon and Sons Funeral Home; 417 Martin Luther King Drive; Minden, Louisiana.

Condolences may be sent to:

Kennons Mortuary; 417 Martin Luther King Drive; Minden, Louisiana

(318) 377-0934; Fax: (318) 377-0924; kennonsmortuary@suddenlink.net

Memorial gifts in Edythe’s honor may be sent to one of the following:

Mt. Zion CME Church; Benevolent Fund in Memory of Edythe C. Turner; 414 East Union Street; Minden, Louisiana 71055

The Lakeshore Foundation; Lakeshore Senior Communities; C/O Lakeshore Giving; 8044 Coley Davis Road; Bellevue, TN 37221; or online at http://lakeshoreseniorliving.org/the-lakeshore-foundation/

