Elijah Gage Sr. was born to Samuel and Lena Walton Gage on June 1, 1924 or as he would say 1 June, 24, in Webster Parish.

Elijah’s parents died when he was at an early age. He was then raised by his grandmother until she passed away. He was ultimately raised by his uncle, Floyd Walton, Sr.(Creasie), who adopted him and raised him as one of his own children. There were 17 of them in total. 14 of his siblings preceded him in death. His remaining two siblings are Elaine (S.J.) Coulter and Deac. Cloyd(Leatha Mae) Walton. He has 3 additional surviving sister-in-laws, Alvada Reagler, Louisa McHenry, Mary Walton, and one additional surviving brother-in-law, Luscious Fullwood, Sr.

He accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of Growing Valley Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor B.W. Lee. He remained a faithful member until his health began to fail.

He became a member of the Most Worshipful Universal Grand Lodge A.F. & A.M. in the 1940’s, under the leadership of Most Worshipful Grand Master T.J. Hawkins. He was a proud and Faithful member of St. Charles Lodge #118, under the leadership of Bro. Monroe Gladney. Throughout the following years, he progressed through the degrees and achieved the title of Inspector General 33rd Degree of the United Supreme Council, A.A.S.R. of Freemasonry, of the United Supreme Councils, Southern and Western Masonic Jurisdiction of the United States of America it’s Territories and Dependencies After the passing of Bro. Monroe Gladney, Jr., he transitioned his membership to Mt. Moriah Lodge #121 under the leadership of Bro. Terry Moore, where he was active member until his passing.

He was drafted into the United States Army in 1949. He worked in transportation and housing. He completed his GED while serving and also served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He retired from the Army in 1974 with 25 years of service, with a rank of E7 Sergeant First Class.

After retiring from the military, he worked as a custodian at the VA Medical Center from 1975 until he retired in 1989.

He leaves to cherish his memories his lovely wife, Ruby Mae Fullwood. This union was blessed with 7 loving children: Aaron Fullwood, Sr., (who preceded him in death) Frederick Gage(Katherine), Katrina Gage-Washington, Maretta Gage, Kalinda Gage-Hawthorne, Kalissa Gage, Elijah Gage II, Dorothy Jean Fullwood (Special Daughter). He has 16 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other close relatives.

