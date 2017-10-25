Elizabeth Henry Anderson

Funeral services for Elizabeth Anderson will be held Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with the Rev. Brian Mercer officiating. Interment will follow at Lane Memorial Cemetery in Sibley, Louisiana. The family will receive friends from noon until service time Friday.

Elizabeth was born June 23, 1927 in Gibsland and entered into rest Oct. 24, 2017 in Minden.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Anderson and six siblings.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Crowson and husband, Leslie of Ruston, Judy Boogaerts and husband, Robert of Benton, and Jo Lynn Olita and husband, Chuck of Shreveport, grandchildren, Lee Crowson, Linley Crowson, Laura Greene, and Rachel Hanes, step-grandchildren, Amy Jones and Daniel Olita, and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 903 Broadway, Minden, Louisiana 71055.

