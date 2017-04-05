Elliott Stonecipher to speak at Lions Club

The Minden Lions Club will welcome Elliott Stonecipher as guest speaker for Thursday’s Lions Luncheon.

Stonecipher is the founder of Evets Management Services and a Shreveport native and resident, having earned his undergraduate degree from Louisiana Tech University and his Master’s degree from Louisiana State University.

Stonecipher has worked in various aspects of public policy in both government service and the private sector. Since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Stonecipher has focused almost exclusively on pro bono work on key issues, including governmental ethics, population trends, reform of national policy governing the

U.S. census and the Census Bureau and unsustainable public debt.

Stonecipher has been cited and quoted by various national media outlets including CNN, Fox News, National Public Radio and the New York Times.

The Minden Lions Club meets every Thursday at noon at the American Legion Hall, located on Pine Street.