Eric J. Mangrum, 43, of Minden entered into rest May 24, 2017 in Minden. He was born June 17, 1973 in Kansas City, Missouri. Eric served his country in the United States Navy.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Stacey Kellogg.

He is survived by his parents Thomas and Helen Mangrum, grandmother, Louise Foster, brother-in-law, Charles Kellogg, two nieces, two nephews and one great-niece.

Related

Comments

comments