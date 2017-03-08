Funeral services for Erlene D. Pitman will be held Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 10 a.m. at North Acres Baptist Church in Minden with the Rev. Brian Mercer and the Rev. Mike Wilkes officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory in Minden under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home.

Erlene was born Jan. 25, 1926 in Riley, Texas and entered into rest March 5, 2017 in Minden.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Robert James Pitman.

She is survived by her son Roger Pitman and wife Sandy of Minden, daughter Janice Clark of Minden, sisters Elene D. Roy of Shreveport, Theo D. Cockrell of Bossier City, six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Jamey Pitman, Jonathan Clark, Thomas Chester, Jason Edwards, Randy Ward and Robert Ervin.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

