Services for Esther Jane Seiden will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Rose-Neath’s Bossier Chapel, located at 2201 Airline Dr. in Bossier City. Officiating will Pastor David Farmer of the Shreveport and Minden Seventh Day Adventist Church. Interment will follow at Rose-Neath Cemetery in Bossier City. Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Rose-Neath in Bossier City.

sther was born to Charles and Minnie Hall on Sept. 16, 1927, in St. Johns, Michigan and died Jan. 3, 2017, in Minden. Esther proudly served her country in the United States Navy. She was a retired nurse’s aide and a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Spickler and Donna Hall and a brother, Charles Hall.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard O. Seiden of Haughton; sons, Dwight Seiden and Anna of Tyler, Texas, Dwayne Seiden and Lydia of Gentry, Arkansas, Darrel Seiden and Karen of Morganton, North Carolina; daughter, Helen Rodrigue and Hayes of Minden; brothers, Floyd Hall of North Las Vegas, Nevada, Wayne Hall and Virginia of Las Vegas; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren

