Evelyn Brewer of Minden departed this Earthly world for her Heavenly Home on Oct. 23, 2017.

She had been in declining health for several months.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Glenda Brewer, and her beloved husband W.J. “Dubby” Brewer.

She leaves behind one sister, Virginia Jinks Newman of Minden, two sons, Douglas Brewer of Clarksville, Texas and Karl Brewer of Midland, Texas, two daughters in law, Rita Kramer of Clarksville, Texas and Kathy Brewer of Midland, Texas, five grandchildren, Allyson Council of Minden, Louisiana, Chad Castle of Texas City, Texas, Kris Brewer of Austin, Texas, Kelle Underhill of Midland, Texas and Ashton Nations of Shreveport.

She also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren, Zachary Brewer of Minden, Conner Council of Minden, Tori Council of Minden, Chad Castle Jr. of Gonzales, Chanler Castle of Ventress, Ellie Castle of Texas City, Shane Loague, Graycee Underhill and Dakota Underhill, all of Midland and two great-great grandchildren, Jacci Wren of Dixie Inn and Jordyn Brewer, also of Dixie Inn.

She will have graveside services only officiated by the Rev. Michael Hawkins at the Bistineau Cemetery, Heflin, Louisiana at noon Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. She requested that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Heflin Baptist Church, Heflin, Louisiana.

