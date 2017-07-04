Events set to celebrate nation’s birthday

Patriotism runs deep in Webster Parish, as evident by the variety of Independence Day activities being held in towns throughout the area.

As our nation prepares for another memorable Fourth of July, the city of Minden prepares for another evening by Turner’s Pond, while Sarepta gears up for a festive day celebrating freedom.

The fireworks show at Turner’s Pond are still on tap, and events at Eagle Park are set to go on as planned.

American Legion Color Guard commander Jerry Madden highlighted the events already set to take place, noting that more is to come.

“The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Eagle Park,” Madden said. “We’re going to dedicate our new water fountain feature; we’re going to dedicate a new edition to the memorial wall-of-honor, which will be brigadier general Leonard Miller, a Minden native.”

“We’ll have the changing of the flags by area veterans and the American Legion Color Guard,” he said.

On the north end of the parish, Sarepta is set for another year Fourth of July Festival.

Mayor Peggy Atkins said this year’s festival will take place on Tuesday, from 7 p.m. until dark. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair and enjoy water slides, fireworks and a light show courtesy of Hays Illuminations. Music will be provided by a disc jockey as opposed to live band. Free refreshments (popcorn, chips, sodas) will be provided.

