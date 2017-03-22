Failing to pay for tire change leads to arrest

A Sibley woman accused of failing to pay at a local tire shop is being held at the Webster Parish Jail.

Erin Maness, 43, of the 8400 block of Louisiana Highway 371, was arrested Tuesday for felony theft and as a fugitive from probation and parole.

In August 2016, Maness had her car serviced at the tire shop and left without paying the $1,021.55 bill, according to the arrest affidavit.

Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper said the services were related to getting new tires and a rim.

The business made multiple attempts by phone and text message to Maness for payment, but those attempts failed, the report said.

Maness was booked at police headquarters and transferred to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

