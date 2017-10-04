Fair fun continues tonight

The Webster Parish Fair kicked off Tuesday at the Webster Parish Fairgrounds.

The fun continues through Saturday.

The gates will open at 5 p.m.Wednesday and for those seeking the rush of the rides, it’s also armband night. The Dorcheat Bottom Band will be the featured performers beginning at 7 p.m.

At the 4-H barn, the pig show will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the swine weight classes.

Thursday is senior citizen day from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Fair gates open at 5 p.m. for the second armband night. The Stormy Weather Band will provide entertainment beginning at 7 p.m.

4-H events kick off with the pet costume contest at 5 p.m. followed by the 4-H Pee Wee pig show and 4-H leaders and principal pig pusher show at 6 p.m. The beef, dairy, lamb and goat show will begin at 7 p.m.

Friday begins at 11:30 a.m. with the 4-H livestock buyers’ luncheon at the armory building followed by the sale at 1 p.m.

Gates will open to the public at 5 p.m. The Hard Times Band will be the featured performers beginning at 7 p.m.

Saturday is kids’ day from 1 until 5 p.m. with a pizza-eating contest at 2 p.m. Gates open at noon with a special offer of five rides for $5. The Dorcheat Bottom Band will perform from 1 until 5 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.

