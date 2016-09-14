Fair just around the corner

SHARE THIS

The beating temperatures of the Louisiana summer are finally letting up and with the first days of fall weather comes the annual Webster Parish Fair.

This year’s fair will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4 through Saturday, Oct. 8. The Fair Queen Pageant, sponsored by the Minden Civitan Club will be held at Saturday, Oct. 1 in the Minden High School auditorium.

The official Fair Queen will be chosen during the pageant at 4 p.m. from five girls – one elected from each Webster Parish high school.

Also that day is the Fair Princess pageant, which is open to girls up to 18 years in seven different age divisions.

Winners in each age group will receive a crown, trophy and sash. First and second runners-up will also receive a trophy. Miss Photogenic will be chosen from each age group, as well as a People’s Choice winner.

Applications for entry may be obtained by emailing wpfairpageant@gmail.com or can be picked up at Bell of the Bal and Steve’s Clockworks and Jewel Shoppe. For questions regarding the pageant, contact Janis Bryan at 426-1619.

The deadline to enter is Sept. 29.

Winners of the pageant will be featured in the fair parade, which officially kicks off the fair.

The parade will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 through downtown Minden. Fair gates will also open at 5 p.m.

4-H’ers will also weigh in their livestock animals at 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, the gate fee will be $1 and rides will be $1. Gate fee for the remainder of the week will be $2.

At the 4-H barn, a poultry and rabbit show will begin at 6 p.m. Live entertainment will be provided by Char-Ray Karaoke at 6 p.m.

From 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Oct. 5, the armory building will be open for kids’ day.

The gates will open at 5 p.m. and for those seeking the rush of the rides, it’s also armband night. Stormy Weather Band will be the featured performers beginning at 7 p.m.

At the 4-H barn, the pig show will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the swine weight classes.

Thursday, Oct. 6 is senior citizen day from 9 a.m. until noon. Fair gates open at 5 p.m. Armbands are $1 off with two canned goods. The Dorcheat Bottom Band will provide entertainment beginning at 7 p.m.

4-H events kick off with the pet costume contest at 5:30 p.m. followed by the 4-H Pee Wee pig show and 4-H leaders and principal pig pusher show at 6 p.m. The beef, dairy, lamb and goat show will begin at 7 p.m.

Friday begins at 11:30 a.m. with the 4-H livestock buyers’ luncheon at the armory building followed by the sale at 1 p.m.

Gates will open to the public at 5 p.m. The Hard Times Band will be the featured performers beginning at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8 is kids’ day from 1 until 5 p.m. with a pizza-eating contest at 2 p.m. Gates open at noon with a special offer of five rides for $5. Char-Ray Karaoke will be from 1 until 5 p.m. followed by the Exit 49 Band performing at 7 p.m.

