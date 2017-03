Faith’s Academy will hold it graduation ceremonies for its class of 2017 Saturday at 7 p.m. at Springhill Civic Center. Faith’s Academy is a mobile course founded by Dr. UnTracy Brittentine and Samuel Brittentine that teaches the fundamentals of drawing blood and working in a lab. Graduates learned skills including professionalism and caring for people. The graduation is open to the public.

1 of 5

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print