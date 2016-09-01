Fake weed in school zone leads to arrest

SHARE THIS

Following a nearly yearlong investigation, Webster Parish Sheriff’s narcotics agents arrested a man on several counts of distribution in a school zone.

Deputies arrested McCameron E. Kinsey, 27, of the 300 block of Ash Street, on warrants for five counts of distribution of a schedule I controlled dangerous substance (synthetic marijuana) and five counts of violation of a uniform controlled dangerous substance in a drug free zone.

Dep. Bobby Igo III says the arrest came following several undercover buys of suspected synthetic marijuana.

“We were getting complaints about suspicious activity coming out of the house, and we were able to make several undercover buys from him,” he said, adding different amounts were purchased each time.

Minden Police Department narcotics agents assisted the sheriff’s office in the arrest over the weekend in the 600 block of College Street, which is in the school zone of Minden High School.

Records show Kinsey has a previous arrest in April 2014, for charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance in a school zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule I controlled dangerous substance (synthetic marijuana), sale, distribution or possession of a legend drug and domestic abuse battery with strangulation.

Kinsey was arrested without incident and transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center. Bond was set at $200,000.

