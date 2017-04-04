Fake weed leads to Cotton Valley man’s arrest

A Cotton Valley man that was reportedly driving erratically was arrested on drug charges.

Jason Gillen, 35, of the 300 block of Humble Street was arrested and charged with fifth offense possession of schedule I (synthetic marijuana) Friday.

While patrolling along Louisiana Highway 371, Deputy Bobby Igo III was flagged down by a motorist and said a Dodge truck was traveling north on Hwy. 371 and driving all over the road.

Once Igo located the truck, it crossed the fog line multiple times, according to the arrest affidavit.

During the traffic stop, Gillen appeared nervous and was sweating and told the deputy it was because he had been pulled over and was tired, the report said.

Gillen gave Igo permission to search his vehicle, where a small container of synthetic marijuana was found, according to the report. Gillen reportedly said the drugs were his.

Gillen was placed under arrest and transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

Work-release inmate escapes

In an unrelated incident, deputies arrested work-release inmate after he reportedly left his place of employment.

Devarius Kimble, 25, of the 200 block of Reynolds Street in Cullen was arrested on charges of simple escape while incarcerated.

Kimble was working at a Homer Road restaurant when an eyewitness reportedly saw him getting into a personal vehicle and leaving and called in to deputies.

The manager was unable to locate Kimble after deputies called to ask if he was there, according to the report.

Kimble was taken into custody and transported to BDCC after he returned to the restaurant hours later.