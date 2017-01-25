Fake weed, pills lead to arrests

Stopping to rest on a front porch led to the arrest of a Minden man on felony drug charges Monday.

Domonick Reed, 25, of the 500 block of Myers Street, was arrested on a charge of felony possession of synthetic marijuana.

Just after 8:30 p.m., Sgt. Chris McClaran was dispatched to the 700 block of Cherry Street in reference to a suspicious person sitting on the porch of a vacant house watching the complainant.

Once the officer arrived, Reed began walking away from the porch to the road, according to the arrest affidavit.

While questioning Reed about being on the porch, he reportedly told the officer he did not live there and was just stopping to rest.

Reed’s speech was slurred and his eyes were red and droopy, according to the report.

During questioning, Reed gave the officer permission to search his pockets, the report said. During the search, the officer found a clear bag with synthetic marijuana in notebook paper in Reed’s front pants pocket, according to the report.

Reed was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters before being transferred to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

Reed has also been arrested five times prior on possession of marijuana charges.

In an unrelated case, a broken taillight led to the arrest of a Bossier City man on drug charges.

Laquinnton Deshon Morris, 20, of the 3000 block of Tammye Lane, was arrested for possession of oxycontin and a broken tail lamp.

Officer First Class Clint Smith stopped a vehicle on Shreveport Road for a broken taillight, according to the arrest affidavit.

During the stop, Morris reportedly denied officers consent to search the vehicle.

After the K-9 officer indicated possible narcotics in the vehicle, officers searched the car and discovered 37 oxycontin pills in the driver’s door compartment, the report said.

Morris reportedly told officers he knew the pills were in the car, but denied ownership of them.

Morris was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters before being transferred to BDCC.

