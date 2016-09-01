Fatal multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-20 near Dixie Inn

SHARE THIS

DIXIE INN — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 20.

The multi-vehicle crash happened in the eastbound around 6 p.m. just west of the Dixie Inn exit in Webster Parish.

One person was killed and multiple others transported to area hospitals, according to officials at the scene. Two medical helicopters responded to the scene.

Traffic backed up for miles and deputies from the Webster Parish Sheriff’s office along with state police troopers are diverting traffic off at the Goodwill Road exit.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

