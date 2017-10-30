Father burns son, 4, jailed

A man accused of burning his son’s hand is facing cruelty charges.

Willie Lane, 33, of the 900 block of Devereaux Street, was booked on a charge of cruelty to a juvenile with a bond of $30,000. A probation and parole hold was also placed on him.

Lane is accused of burning his 4-year-old son’s palm with a lighter. The child reportedly told Minden Police Det. Ryan Barnette his father burnt him because he was in trouble.

The 4-year-old’s brother also told investigators Lane burnt the child with a lighter, according to reports. Doctor’s diagnosed the burn as second degree.

After interviewing the child and witnesses and receiving the medical diagnosis, Barnette obtained an arrest warrant. Lane was taken into custody and booked into Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

In an unrelated incident, a man reportedly trying to fool probation and parole is facing new charges.

Yron Young, 27, was arrested on a charge of access device fraud under $500.

He was booked into BDCC on a probation violation after he reportedly failed a drug test. While he was being booked, he reportedly had a temporary check in his possession.

Young asked the jailers to deposit it into his inmate account. He then purchased $169 worth of items using the money, according to reports. The bank later returned the check to BDCC saying the account was closed.

Webster Parish Sheriff Det. Scott Tucker then questioned Young and his girlfriend about the check, which both told him they knew the check was no good, according to reports.

Young’s girlfriend reportedly told investigators he filled the check using someone else’s name on it to make it look like a payroll check to make probation officers believe he was employed.

