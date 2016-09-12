Fight ends with woman’s arrest

SHARE THIS

A fight that reportedly broke out between two women ended in the arrest of one.

Minden Police arrested Carlee Powell, 19, of the 8900 block of Highway 521 in Haynesville, on charges of second-degree battery and interference with medical treatment.

Police Chief Steve Cropper says around 9:30 p.m., Thursday, officers were dispatched to Minden Medical Center in reference to the physical altercation. While police were on their way to the hospital, officers were told the suspect left the scene.

“The victim’s injuries included a bite to her left arm and an earring ripped out of her right ear,” he said. “She had to have stitches in her ear, and witnesses said the suspect, identified as Powell, drove her vehicle to the hospital with the intentions of starting a fight.”

Cropper says it took five MMC employees to break up the altercation, thus interfering with their abilities to properly care for patients.

Powell was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters. She was then transferred to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

