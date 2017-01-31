Fight leads to drug arrest

An argument between a man and woman led to the man’s drug arrest.

Nicholas Steiner, 27, of the 100 block of Timothy Lane was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, third offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Minden Police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Timmothy Lane Sunday morning in reference to a domestic disturbance.

While officers were speaking to the male and female occupants of the house, Officer First Class Chris Hammontree saw a glass bong with suspected marijuana residue in it along with suspected marijuana in the living room, according to the arrest affidavit.

Officers found an additional pipe along with additional marijuana in the home, according to reports.

At police headquarters, officers discovered Steiner had prior marijuana offenses. He was booked and transferred to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

