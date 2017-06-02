Fighting, theft leads to arrests in Minden

Tytierr James, 21, of the 800 block of Wright Street in Benton, was arrested on the charge of resisting an officer and as a fugitive from the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office. She was also arrested for two bench warrants, one for interfering with an officer and the other for simple criminal damage to property.

Katherine Bell, 36, of the 300 block of Johnson Street in Doyline, was arrested on a bench warrant for running a red light.

Angela Coleman, 29, of the 600 block of Columbia Street, was arrested on a bench warrant for no seatbelt and as a fugitive from the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Dewight Gilbert, 24, of the 200 block of Strong Street in Doyline, was arrested as a fugitive from the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Ceciley Bailey, 26, of the 1000 block of Shreveport Road, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Charles Ferrell, 59, of the 300 block of Pine Street, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree battery.

Regina Cato, 40, of the 8900 block of Highway 2 in Shongaloo, was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace, possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substance,

illegal carrying of a weapon and interference with medical treatment.

Naynisha Green, 23, was arrested as a fugitive from the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Zachery Sumrall, 27, of the 100 block of Mouser Place, was arrested as a fugitive from the Bossier City Police Department.

Jessica Williams, 27, of the 100 block of Country Lane, was arrested on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Elysia Jones, 27, of the 100 block of Pine Street, was arrested on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Kaneshia Edmond, 29, of the 900 block of Bayou Avenue, was arrested on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Latasha Dickerson, 27, of the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue in Killeen, Texas, was arrested for disturbing the peace by fighting and simple criminal damage to property.

Kenyae Kimble, 32, of the 500 block of Myers Street, was arrested for disturbing the peace.

Shannon Allen, 39, of the 500 block of Woodard Street, was arrested for attempted second-degree murder.

Christopher Young, 30, of the 1 block of Zack Trail, was arrested on a bench warrant for theft of goods.

Connie M. Moore, 59, of the 400 block of South Street, in Minden, was arrested for public drunkenness.

Jordan Dunn, 18, of the 100 block of Stone Wood, was arrested on a bench warrant for resisting an officer.

Tenille Jenkins, 38, of the 500 block of Verdis, was arrested for interfering with police.

Courtney Jenkins, 33, of the 1400 block of Webster, was arrested on charges of possession of a schedule I CDS with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting by flight, aggravated flight and obstruction of justice. The Office of Probation and Parole placed a hold him.

Ashton Lewis, 23, of the 500 block of Caney Lake Road, was arrested for theft of goods.

Destiny Fuller, 18, of the 500 block of Caney Lake Road, was arrested for theft of goods.

Eula Eason, 49, of the 800 block of Carolina, was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace and simple battery.

Patricia Hampton, 63, of the 300 block of Miller Street, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Michael Downs, 45, of the 500 block of West Todd, was arrested on bench warrants for a suspended license and improper turn.

Related

Comments

comments