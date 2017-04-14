Fighting, warrants lead to arrests in Minden

Traci Bynog, 36, of the 2500 block of Old Arcadia Road, was arrested on charges of driving under suspension, obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, turning without a signal and no insurance.

Alonzon Brown, 41, of the 100 block of Stanley Street in Minden, was arrested on a bench warrant for loud music, no driver’s license, possession of a schedule I drug with intent to distribute, speeding and driving under suspension.

William Thomas, 36, of the 3900 block of Adman Street in Shreveport, was arrested as a fugitive from Dixie Inn and possession of a CDS schedule I with intent to distribute.

Edward Jackson, 29, 1500 Shreveport Road, was arrested on charges of possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, obstruction of justice and introducing contraband into a holding facility.

Sydney Hinton, 20, of the 100 block of Dorcheat Landing, was arrested for theft of goods.

Delandry Winzer, 28, of the 600 block of Marion Street, was arrested on a warrant for possession of meth and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Joseph Savers, 31, of the 1100 block of Drew Lane, was arrested on bench warrants for driving under suspension, expired license plates and no insurance.

Harold Ray Smith, 49, of the 1400 block of Penal Farm Road, was arrested for theft of goods.

Willie Lee Jr., 53, of the 300 block of Lewis Loop, was arrested on bench warrants.

Reggonial Bridges, 56, of the 300 block of Buttonwood Road in Heflin, was arrested for driving under suspension and driving left of center.

Justin Wige, 18, of the 500 block of Dickerson Street in DeQuincey, was arrested for disturbing the peace by fighting.

Dana Baker, 35, of the 200 block of West LeBanc Street in DeQuincey, was arrested for disturbing the peace by fighting.

Linda Plunkett, 59, of the 100 Joyce Lane, was arrested for disturbing the peace by fighting.

Linda Mahiouz, 60, of the 100 block of Walnut Ridge Lane in Haughton, was arrested for disturbing the peace by fighting.

April Kendall, 33, of the 100 block of Joyce Lane, was arrested for disturbing the peace by fighting.

Tikellion Smith, 27, of the 200 block of Clark Street, was arrested for switched tags, no insurance and running a stop sign.

Connie Moore, 50, of the 400 block of South Street, was arrested for disturbing the peace by public drunkenness.

Donald McClain, 41, of the 400 block of Murdock Street, was arrested on a charge of disturbing the peace by language.

Cekeydrick Hampton, 29, of the 1600 block of Jewella Avenue in Shreveport, was arrested for disturbing the peace by fighting.

Kenneth Andy, 53, of the 300 block of Lee Street, was arrested on a warrant for disturbing the peace by public drunkenness.

Lawrance Wilson, 36, of the 200 block of the 2500 block of College in Shreveport, was arrested on warrants for no insurance, headlight out and running a stop sign.

Napoleon Howard Jr., 50, of the 1300 block of Peach Alley, was arrested for a warrant for theft of goods.

Patrick Halliburton, 78, of the 100 block of Joarn Lane, was arrested as a fugitive from Webster and Claiborne parishes.

Kelly Smith, 41, of the 1800 block of Castlewood Drive in Bossier City, was arrested on bench warrants for expired inspection sticker and no proof of insurance.

Deon Glover, 42, of the 8200 block of Louisiana Highway 534 in Haynesville, was arrested on a warrant for driving under suspension.

Kevin Norton, 30, of the 1000 block of Tillman Drive, was arrested on warrants for possession of a schedule I drug, and disturbing the peace.

Lillian McDonald, 22, of the 200 block of Lafayette Circle in Princeton, was arrested on warrants for no driver’s license and expired inspection sticker.

Dominique Hines, 30, of the 6000 block of Rufus Drive in Shreveport, was arrested for theft of goods.

Candince Hines, 33, of the 16000 block of U.S. Highway 80, was arrested for theft of goods.

Jeremy Clark, 24, of the 100 block of Timothy Drive, was arrested for disturbing the peace, remaining after forbidden.

Editor’s note: The listing reflects a record of arrests made by the Minden Police Department. An arrest does not reflect an admission of guilt or innocence.

Related

Comments

comments