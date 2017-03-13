Filmakers asked to tout state in contest

BATON ROUGE – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism the Reel Louisiana video contest, a new initiative asking filmmakers to show in 90 seconds or less the kind of magic Louisiana holds.

Partnering with Audience Awards, filmmakers may submit up to three videos showing the best experiences around the state that make Louisiana so unique, and possibly win a cash prize for their work. Through this partnership, the Louisiana Office of Tourism will be able to streamline the entry and judging process and allow LOT to use the entries for future marketing campaigns.

“We want to tap into the tremendous talent and passion of so many Louisianians and fans of Louisiana,” Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said. “This is an opportunity to grow the state’s marketing assets as well as recognize the creativity and hard work of filmmakers. We started with the Ambassador Program and posting pictures to social media, now we want to take those experiences and put a little more emotion behind them.”

“Everyone in Louisiana has a story. Our people and culture are just two of the things that make Louisiana such a great place to visit,” said Assistant Secretary Kyle Edmiston. “We are looking for the best videos highlighting those best experiences that make Louisiana great. It’s another chance for you to show us, and the world, why you love Louisiana.”

Submissions will be accepted through July 31 at 1 p.m. Submitted entries will be posted at

https://theaudienceawards.com/louisiana-tourism/reel-louisiana/entries.

There will be two separate voting periods. Aug. 1 through 7, the public will get their turn to weigh in on the best videos. After that, an independent jury will vote for their top choices.

From there, the top 10 public-voted videos and top 10 jury-voted videos will move on to the final round of judging by a film industry panel of judges. The winning videos will be announced and screened at the Lieutenant Governor’s Tourism Summit, Aug. 22 through 24, in New Orleans.

Winners will share $20,000 in prizes: first place will receive $8,000, second place $3,000, third place $2,000 and seven honorable mentions will receive $1,000 each. There is no cost to enter.

