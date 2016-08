SHARE THIS

A fire alarm malfunction is to blame for Tuesday’s evacuation of Minden High School. Principal Robin Tucker says around 1:30 p.m. the fire alarm sounded and water sprinklers went off in the band room. Tucker said the students were evacuated while the Minden Fire Department investigated.

No injuries were reported and the only damage from the sprinklers were a few ceiling tiles. Students reported back to class within the hour.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print