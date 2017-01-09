Fire destroys fireman’s home

A local fire fighter is suffering the loss of his home on Jack Martin Road after flames engulfed the structure Saturday at 1 p.m. Minden Fire Department, District 4 (Dubberly) Fire Department and District 10 (Minden) responded to the fire.

Ronnie Chreene, who is a captain on Minden Fire Department and Chief of Dubberly Fire Department, and Mary Chreene were not home at the time the blaze destroyed their home.

Responders were able to save some personal items, but the Chreenes family pet did not survive.

Donations are currently being collected at Minden Fire Department Central Station on Sheppard Street.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

