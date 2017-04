A house fire ended in the total destruction of a Shreveport Road home Thursday. The Minden Fire Department responded to the home around 9:44 p.m., and arrived to a fully engulfed structure. Fire Chief Kip Mourad said there was heavy damage to the structure and its contents. No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, he said.

