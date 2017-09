The Webster Parish Fair Queen will be selected during a pageant at 5 p.m. Saturday at Minden High School. Competeing for the crown is, front row, Madisyn Swilley and Mazie Lee and back rown, Alexia West, Rebecca Reno and Sarah Disotell. The Princess Pageant will be also be held Saturday at 9:30 am. The annual fair kicks off Tuesday at 5 p.m.

