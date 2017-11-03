Fletcher S. Sutton Jr., age 75, of Ruston, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday Nov. 1, 2017. Visitation will be Saturday Nov. 4, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Owens Memorial Chapel in Ruston and followed by a graveside service at Mount Lebanon Cemetery in Gibsland at 2 p.m.

Fletcher was born in Ruston on Jan. 6, 1942. He attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and graduated LSU Medical School in New Orleans. Fletcher was commissioned into the U.S. Army, where he severed as an officer for two years. Fletcher completed his orthopedic residency at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock.

Dr. Sutton was a dedicated physician and teacher who thoroughly enjoyed helping people. Dr. Sutton practiced orthopedics in New Iberia, LA, Minden, LA and Monroe, LA. The thing he enjoyed most during his medical career was working with students and residents at the University of Arkansas Medical Center in Little Rock and LSU Medical Center in Shreveport.

Fletcher was devoted husband and father. He enjoyed sporting events and traveling with family. He and wife Carolyn participated in triathlons traveling to events across the South. Fletcher enjoyed hiking and traveling to many destinations, including the Alps, New Zealand, Rocky Mountains, and many National Parks.

Fletcher S. Sutton Jr, Sonny, was preceded in death by his parents, Fletcher S. Sutton and Mary Harris Sutton. He is survived by his wife Carolyn O. Sutton; sister Elizabeth Dawson of Clinton, MS, brothers: John Sutton of Ruston, LA; Tom Sutton of Ruston, LA; sons: Fletcher S. Sutton, III and wife Paige of Prairieville, LA, Warren Mark Sutton of Shreveport, LA, Thomas Scott Sutton and wife Amy of Shreveport, LA, Matthew Sutton of Ruston, LA; daughter: Jennifer Sutton of Shreveport, LA; grandchildren: Arielle Sutton of Baton Rouge, Cason Sutton of Prairieville, Bryce Sutton of Shreveport, LA, Brooke Sutton of Shreveport, LA and Tommy Ensley of Baton Rouge.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to Houston Methodist ALS Fund, Fannin Street, Suite 802, Houston, TX 77030. To leave an online memorial message for the family, please visit www.owensmemorialfuneral home.com.

