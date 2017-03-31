Floreine Shores Baugh transitioned from this world at 1 p.m. (HST) on Monday, March 6, 2017 at the age of 92. Floreine passed painlessly and peacefully at home in Honolulu, Hawaii following an extended battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Floreine was born to Beulah Alice Cooper Shores (1892-1986) and Elmer Oren Shores (1893-1969) on Oct. 31, 1924 at her parents’ home in Lawn, Texas.

During World War II, Floreine met and married Staff Sergeant Clifford Edgar “Shorty” Baugh (1921-1981) of Minden, Louisiana. The couple was married on April 2, 1944 at Camp Barkley, west of Abilene, Texas. At the end of the war, Shorty and Floreine moved to Minden with Floreine taking a bookkeeping position with the Webster Parish School Board and Clifford working for the Louisiana and Arkansas Railroad.

Floreine was always grateful for her warm reception and acceptance by “The Friendliest City in the South” and considered Minden to be “home” until the end of her life.

Clifford and Floreine raised two sons in Minden, Steven Shores Baugh (1956-2016, MHS Class of 1974) and Charles Wade Baugh (1957-, MHS Class of 1975, Louisiana Tech University Class of 1979).

Floreine decided to donate her body to the University of Hawaii at Manoa, John A. Burns School of Medicine for medical research and physician training. The Medical School will have the body for approximately one year ending with cremation. The cremated remains will be interned in the Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Minden. A memorial service and celebration of Floreine’s life will be planned for Minden following the return of the remains to the family. Details will be publicized when the arrangements have been made in approximately a year.

Floreine requested that no flowers or gifts be sent. If you would like to make a memorial contribution, Floreine suggested The Alzheimer’s Association, The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or any organization of your choice. If you would like to make your donation known, please send acknowledgements to Charles Baugh, 66 Queen ST, APT PH3901, Honolulu, HI 96813.

Floreine Shores Baugh is survived by her son Charles; grandchildren: Jeremy Shane Baugh (1978-), Tamra Rachel Baugh Cowley (1980-), and Justin Alan Baugh (1982-); daughters-in-law Jacqueline Lynch Blades and Susan Calhoun Baugh; several great-grandchildren; nephew Richard J. Bozeman, Jr. (1935-) and niece Donna Gale Baugh Smith (1943-).

