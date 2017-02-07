Graveside services for Floyd W. Gamel Jr. will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Minden Cemetery in Minden under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. Officiating will be Chaplain Jim Gstohl.

Floyd was born Feb. 24, 1943 in Minden and entered into rest Feb. 6, 2017 in Minden.

He is survived by his family friend Kate Hall Carter and her late husband Quin Hall of Minden, half-sister Connie Smart and husband Larry of Texas, half-brothers Bruce and Sammy Gamel of Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.

