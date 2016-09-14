Foot chase ends with drug arrest

SHARE THIS

A foot chase and a short struggle with police ended in the arrest of a man for resisting an officer as well as drug charges.

Minden Police arrested Sylvester Coleman, 23, of the 400 block of Fort Street, around 3 p.m., Sunday, for resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property, possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substance (ecstasy) and on a warrant for possession of marijuana.

Police Chief Steve Cropper says officers noticed a man who they knew to have an active warrant while on patrol and attempted to stop him. When they tried to make contact with him, he fled on foot, he said.

“Coleman was located behind a residence on Evan Street,” he said. “He was ordered to the ground. Coleman refused and began running again. He ignored several loud verbal commands to stop.”

Officer First Class Brandon Curry apprehended Coleman in the front yard of a residence on Stone Street, the chief said.

“While the officer was attempting to handcuff Coleman, he knocked Curry’s glasses off of his face and broke them,” he said.

During a search of Coleman, Curry located a baggie of approximately one gram of a substance that later field-tested positive for ecstasy.

Coleman was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters where he was booked. He was then transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

