Force, Webster Machine pick up wins

SOFTBALL

Darlings

McKenzie Contractors 15, Coleman’s 10

Rachel Harris led McKenzie with three singles and a double. Kynzie Smith and Skye Savage both had two singles and a double and Claire Crabtree, Addison Liggins and Madison Crawford all had three hits. Avery Little had two and Taum Miller added one.

Lexi Morrow led Coleman with three hits and Vanissa Brandon, Hallie Sutton, Alexis Glover and Varsity Hidges each had two. Alyla Scott added a single.

Minden Athletic Minie Divas 15, Bon Temps 2

Ella Heflin led the Mini Divas with two singles and a triple, while Penny LaneCroad had two doubles and a single. Gemi Robinson and Izabel McMillon both had two hits. Teal Austin and Lylah Huddleston both singled.

Jordan Allen singled for Bon Temps.

Dixie Angels

Pride 18, Dixie Diamonds 1

Addi Monk singled, doubled and homered and Ambree Collinsworth doubled and homered to lead the Pride. Kambree Frizzell singled twice and tripled and Hadley Haynes singled and doubled. Baylee Bonsall doubled and McKenzie Chase, Hallie Harmon and Kaylin Williams all singled.

Paiton Levesque singled for the Diamonds

Belles

3 Jay’s 12, WSC 2

Madison Bumgardner tripled and singled to lead 3 Jay’s. Kristen Smith and Reagan Lee singled twice. Unnika Miller singled for 3 Jay’s. Taylor Bumgardner struck out four batters.

Jordan Shepherd and Audrey Plants singled for WSC. Plants also struck out eight batters.

Glenbrook 11, Venom 10

Emma Shepherd tripled and Emma Earnhardt doubled to lead Glenbrook. Reese Hanson singled three times and Hannah Mosley, Alee Spigener, Molly Fowler and Gabby Salas singled. Mosley was dominant on the mound, finishing with 10 strikeouts.

Alivia McKenzie had two singles and Addison Thomas doubled for Venom. Alexia McKenzie, Lexi Potts and Bridget Morgan added singles for Venom.

BASEBALL

Coach pitch

Peterson Contractors 5, Webster Machine Raptors 7

Charlie Monzingo homered to lead Peterson. Sawyer Harris had three hits, Craten Ware had two and Eli Williams, Elliot Smith, Wyatt Johnson and Amiri White all added base hits.

Mekhi Parker, Trent Clemons, Louie Collins, Wyatt Chandler and Tanner Cox each had two hits to lead the Raptors. Preston McKinley, Gabe Winters, Stephen Utphall and Canden Rushing all added base hits.

AA

Force 15, Argent 0

Cameryn Davis singled twice, doubled and tripled to lead the Force. Peyton Houston doubled and homered and Hudson Glasscok had three doubles and a single. Ryan Reagan doubled twice and singled, and Gage Williams singled and doubled. Colby Procell, Hudson Gray and Drake Chreene all added singles.

AAA

MF&G 13, Outlaws 12

Landon Finley doubled, Peyton Gray singled twice and Trevor Tharpe and Eli Campbell added singles.

Dakota Royer homered and singled, Cade Vining tripled and Landen Rushing had three singles for Outlaws. Gavyn Davis singled twice, as did Cash Frizzell, and Kevin Berry doubled and singled.

Dixie Boys

Lakeside 11, Mavericks 9

Hunter Guthrie tripled and singled, while Blake Bradley singled twice for the Lakeside offense. Guthrie also struck out seven on the mound.

Quan Batton singled twice and doubled, followed by Trevor Chachere and Joylin Williams with base hits.

