Forth graders participate in Chickenstock

E.S. Richardson Elementary students participated in a day of art and play during the annual Chickenstock, which provides art experiences to children and adults across the parish. This week, through Friday, fourth grade students from across the parish are participating in the nearly day-long event participating in the use of different art media, including watercolors, crayon wax relief and oils and pastels. In the back yard, students also participated in a relay race and a scavenger hunt along the nature trail. Children also toured the Little Blue House.

