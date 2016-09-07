Four Minden Police Officers promoted

SHARE THIS

Four Minden Police officers were officially promoted at Tuesday’s Minden City Council meeting. From left, Officers Terry Stephens, Brandon Curry, Mitchell Hackett and Tina Douglas were promoted to Officer First Class. Police Chief Steve Cropper recommended the officers for the promotion after passing the Fire and Police Civil Service Board, Police Officer First Class Examination. Officer Russell Engi was also on the list to be promoted; however he resigned from the department at the end of August.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

