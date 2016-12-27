Funeral services for Frances Evelyn Leachman will be held Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Minden in Minden with the Rev. Jim Wallace and the Rev. Steve Gilley officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory in Minden under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. The family will receive friends Thursday at noon at First Baptist Church.

Frances was born July 24, 1929, in Minden and entered into rest Dec. 24, 2016 in Sibley. She was a member of First Baptist Church Minden, served as church hostess for 30 years, and a lifelong Sunday school teacher.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Homer Simpson, second husband Rev. T.W. Leachman, grandson Michael Savage and sister Rae Thomason.

She is survived by her son Edward Simpson and wife Jeanne of Shreveport, daughter Judy Simpson of Sibley, sister Nelwyn Simpson of Minden, seven grandchildren, numerous great and great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Booth, Ronnie Basham, Glen Nelson, Robert McKillips, Carroll Toms and Mike Holomon.

The family extends a special thanks to Harmony Life Hospice and her caregivers, Deborah Nash, Cynthia Tobin and Carolyn Richardson.

