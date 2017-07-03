Frances Thrower Collier Goodwin

Our mother passed away June 28, 2017, at the age of 87. She was a resident at Colonial Oaks in Bossier City. She was born May 30, 1930 in Minden. Our mother retired from Ben Franklin’s in Springhill and after retirement, Billy Goodwin and she enjoyed traveling the United States attending festivals where Mother could take her arts and crafts, and she and Billy pitched horseshoes with new friends on their travels. Her greatest love was spending time with her brothers, sisters, and children. She is remembered by her many family gatherings where children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren enjoyed coming all together at her home.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Thrower, husbands, Cecil Collier and Billy Goodwin, brothers, Noble Thrower, Cecil Thrower, Glynn Thrower, J. C. Thrower and Lyndon Thrower, sisters, Gladys Walker and Reedie Futch, daughter, Anita Kay Cope, and granddaughter, Connie Collier.

She is survived by three sons, Reggie Collier and wife Kim, James “Cricket” Collier and wife Shirley, and Carrol Collier and wife Stephanie, daughter, Judy Byrd and husband Ronald Jim, brothers J. W. Thrower, Jr and wife Dot, Bobby Thrower and wife Joyce, sisters, Jo Donald and Betty Stimac, granddaughters, Cindy King and husband Alan, Kelly Clawson and husband Jeremy, Deborah Wojdula and husband Matt, Kristy Brantley, Kasey Jo White, Kayla Collier, Amber Avery, Autumn Daley, and Alexandria Collier and fiancé Tristan, grandsons, Jimmy Byrd and wife Leslie, Kent Collier and wife Beverly, and Damien Cope, and a number of great and great great-grandchildren and other relatives.

Funeral services for Frances will be held Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with Bro. Mel Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Bradley, Arkansas under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. Wednesday until service time.

