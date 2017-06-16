Funeral services for Frank J. Callender Jr. will be held Monday, June 19, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. Interment will follow at Minden Cemetery in Minden. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. Monday prior service.

Frank was born Sept. 22, 1927 in Athens and went home June 14, 2017 in Minden. He was a retired mechanic with the City of Minden.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mildred L. Callender and grandson John Lee Christoph.

He is survived by his sons, Barry G. Callender and wife Janice of Dubberly, Kevin F. Callender and wife Terri of Baltimore, Maryland, and Charles A. Callender of Minden, daughters, Patricia Edmonds of Liberty, Mississippi, and Sue C. Smith of Dubberly, grandchildren, Daisy Corley, Casey Callender, Justin Callender, Chad Callender, Amber Kilgore, Randi Callender, Jessie Stovall, Dustin Callender, and Kyle Callender, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Related

Comments

comments