Free tax prep to be offered Saturday

Citizens who make $54,000 or less will have one last chance to have their taxes prepared for free.

The United Way of Northwest Louisiana, in partnership with Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, will host a Super Saturday event at the United Way center, located at 202 Miller St. From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., IRS-certified tax preparers, through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, will be on hand to help people file their taxes, Kagnee Veitch, director of operations, said.

“We have already completed one Super Saturday this tax season, and we wanted to give people one more chance to get their taxes prepared for free,” she said. “As long as their income is under $54,000, we will see them Saturday. It’s on a first come, first serve basis.”

The event is sponsored by Bank on Northwest Louisiana.

“Bank on Northwest Louisiana is a program for the unbanked and under-banked,” she said. “It’s United Way program in Shreveport that has expanded to Bossier, Webster, Claiborne and Bienville parishes, and we want to get individuals back into the banking system.”

Volunteers with the program help people who do not have checking accounts to reestablish a connection with a bank and teach them how to budget, she said. Under-banked are those who are not utilizing everything the banking system has to offer. Unbanked are those who do not have checking accounts.

Rashida Dawson, director, will be at the United Way WBC center Saturday.

Door prizes will be given away throughout the day, Veitch said. Each person who comes in will be given a ticket, and as a group gathers, a door prize will be drawn. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

For more information, contact Veitch at 318-677-2504, extension 140.

