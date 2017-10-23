Friday fire destroys Hwy. 531 tire shop

Fire officials are investigating a blaze that broke out and destroyed Lewis Tire & Truck Repair Friday evening.

Dubberly Fire Chief Ronnie Chreene said the Louisiana State Fire Marshall is conducting the investigation into the cause.

The Highway 531 business located just south of Interstate 20 caught fire around 8:45 p.m., Chreene said. The building was a complete loss and no injuries were reported.

It took firefighters around five hours to extinguish the fire.

The Minden Fire Department, Webster Fire District #10 and #7 and Bienville Fire District #4 and #5 all provided mutual aid to the Dubberly Fire Department.

Related

Comments

comments